Heads Up For Tails CMO Samriddh Dasgupta steps down

His departure comes just a month after he completed two years at the online pet store.
Samriddh Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has announced his departure from the company.
“I must acknowledge the unwavering life force; the value system which drives decisions and direction in the organisation. This comes top down, and I was privileged to have a small role in crafting the same. Culture eats strategy for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Looking back, I think that is my biggest contribution. More than anything else, it’s the culture of the brand, organisation and our impact on the community,” he wrote on LinkedIn.
In a career spanning well over 15 years, he has worked at organisations such as Bombay Shaving Company, Akiva, Aakash Digital, Xynteo, and Times Internet, among others.
As per Dasgupta's LinkedIn bio, he is on a career break.