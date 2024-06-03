Headword Publishing Company onboards Mahesh Srivastava as the president

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Srivastava has previously worked with companies such as Cambridge Assessment, Macmillan Education, and Educomp Solutions, among others.
ABP Education, the Education arm of ABP Group, has announced Mahesh Srivastava as the president of Headword Publishing Company, an integral part of the education division of Ananda Publishers.
Armed with a master's degree, Srivastava brings with him over two decades of experience in the education sector, with significant expertise in educational assessment and management. His career includes leadership roles at Cambridge Assessment, Macmillan Education, and Educomp Solutions, where he spearheaded numerous educational initiatives.
In his last stint at Cambridge Assessment International Education, Srivastava focused on establishing and nurturing relationships with educational institutions, governments, and partners to promote Cambridge International qualifications and programs. He played a pivotal role in enhancing teaching methodologies and fostering innovation in assessment practices and curriculum development with local bodies. Srivastava's appointment marks a strategic move for Headword Publishing Company as it seeks to broaden its impact and drive educational innovation.
"We are very happy to welcome Mahesh to our team. His extensive experience and commitment to advancing education will be signaling a new era of innovation in the company. His contribution will certainly be catalytic as we stride ahead to expand our offerings and support educational institutions" said Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education.
"I am excited to join Headword Publishing Company and look forward to contributing to the company's mission. Together, we will work towards creating impactful educational offerings that benefit learners and educators alike," said Mahesh Srivastava.