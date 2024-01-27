Hemant Bakshi takes the helm at Ola as CEO

He was the executive vice president of Unilever marketplace and chairman of Unilever Indonesia.
Hemant Bakshi, former executive vice president of Unilever marketplace and chairman of Unilever Indonesia, has assumed the role of chief executive officer at Ola. This leadership transition sees Bakshi stepping into the shoes of Bhavish Aggarwal.
Bakshi reportedly joined Unilever four months ago. During his tenure at Unilever, he served as the global head and executive vice president of Unilever marketplace, where he played a pivotal role in establishing a digitally native eB2B business.
Bakshi's career at Unilever began as the executive director of sales and customer development, showcasing his dedication and progression within the company.