Heval Patel and Dhaval Jadwani take charge as joint COOs of The Womb

Explaining this move, Navin and Kawal said, “We have always believed that real capability building requires focus, investments, and dedicated resources. This is why we decided to give our two senior-most leaders independent responsibilities. While Heval will focus on our top-of-the-funnel business and manage the entire P&L, stakeholders, and talent, and continue to deliver excellent work for which we are already known, Dhaval will work across our clients and build mid and bottom funnel capability to ensure that each of our clients has access to our The Womb 2.0 capabilities. Heval and Dhaval have grown up with The Womb and live the values and vision of the company every day. Their client focus, strategic acumen, and relentless pursuit of excellence make them the perfect choice to steer the company forward. Both these gentlemen will be directly working with Anurag.”