Hindware Home Innovation appoints Salil Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer

Hindware Home Innovation Limited, the fastest-growing consumer appliances companies in India has announced the appointment of Salil Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO), effective 11th July 2023.
In his new role, Kapoor will lead the consumer business overseeing both Consumer Appliances and Retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France. His focus will be on fostering profitable and sustainable growth, while elevating the company's market position in line with the long term objectives of the Group. As an industry veteran in consumer durables, his expertise in market expansion, innovation, and building strong customer relationships will be instrumental in further strengthening Hindware Home Innovation Limited as a key player in the industry.
With a career spanning over three decades, he brings a wealth of diverse experience, having held leadership positions at leading industry brands such as LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV, and Voltas. His last assignment was as the Business Unit Head of appliances Business Unit at Orient Electric.
Speaking of the announcement, Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director, Hindware Home Innovation said, “I am delighted to welcome Salil Kapoor as the new CEO. We are deeply committed to making Hindware Home Innovation a leading consumer appliance brand and offer our customers high-end innovative products. He is an exceptional business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in the consumer goods industry. His experience and profound understanding of the consumer appliance industry aligns well with our growth ambitions.”
Commenting on his appointment, Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation said, “I am thrilled to join Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the most consumer-focused appliances companies in the Indian market. With disruption being the new norm, HHIL is leveraging deep consumer insights and the latest technology to offer differentiated and best-in-class products that can add value to fast-evolving consumer lifestyles. I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented team and committed partners to leverage our collective strengths and further build on the company's success, explore new avenues for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”
Kapoor is an Engineer and also holds a Master's degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi. He also contributes to the industry as an Executive Committee Member at the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).