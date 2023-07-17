Hindware Home Innovation appoints Salil Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation said, “I am thrilled to join Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the most consumer-focused appliances companies in the Indian market. With disruption being the new norm, HHIL is leveraging deep consumer insights and the latest technology to offer differentiated and best-in-class products that can add value to fast-evolving consumer lifestyles. I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented team and committed partners to leverage our collective strengths and further build on the company's success, explore new avenues for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”