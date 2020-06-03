Hotstar’s Seema Chawla to head marketing at Hike

“What got me wildly excited about coming to Hike was Kavin’s vision on building a new social future. As technology blurs the line between imagination and what’s possible, Hike is perhaps the only company innovating at the intersection of Art, AI and consumer delight. I’m excited to join a team that’s changing the way users experience social and will forever change the way they hang out online. We’re building things right out of science-fiction movies and that’s really thrilling. I’m truly energized to be part of this journey along with the entire team at Hike,” said, Chawla on her move.