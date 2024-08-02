HRX announces Ajay Singh's elevation to business and marketing head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HRX, India’s homegrown fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, announces the elevation of Ajay Singh to the position of business and marketing head. In his new role, Ajay will play a pivotal part in steering HRX towards new heights of success and innovation.
With a proven track record and extensive experience in the industry, Ajay has been a valuable asset to HRX. His strategic vision and leadership skills have consistently contributed to the brand's growth and market presence. Ajay has been instrumental in conceptualising the expansion of the brand by doing like-minded collaborations such as HRX by EATFIT, HRX Café, HRX Gyms with Cult.fit and more.
Speaking on this development, Afsar Zaidi, co-founder and CEO at HRX, expressed their confidence in Ajay's ability to drive the brand's objectives forward. "Ajay's dedication, passion, and in-depth understanding of the industry make him the perfect fit for the role of Business Head. We are confident that with Ajay, HRX will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the in the world of Fitness."
Ajay Singh, shared his enthusiasm for the evolved responsibility. "I am honored and excited to lead HRX in its journey to inspire and empower individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives. We have an incredible team, and together, we look forward to achieving new milestones and strengthening HRX's position as one of biggest fitness brands of the country."
Since his inception with the company in 2016, Ajay has been instrumental in propelling HRX to extraordinary heights, witnessing a remarkable tenfold growth and establishing it as one of India's premier fitness brands.
In his initial years at HRX, he played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's identity. Tasked with overseeing Marketing Efforts, Community Management, and developing a comprehensive Social Media strategy, Ajay was instrumental in transforming HRX into India's foremost homegrown fitness brand. Under his guidance, HRX experienced exponential growth in social media engagement, community building, and brand perception. Additionally, innovative offerings such as HRX Workouts and HRX Meals were introduced, further solidifying HRX's presence in the market.