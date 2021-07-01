HUL’s Geetika Mehta is Hershey India’s new MD

She takes over from Herjit Bhalla who was elevated to a global role earlier this year.
Geetika Mehta has joined Hershey India as its new managing director. She joins the chocolate manufacturer after spending 18 years at consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
Mehta takes over the managing director’s role from Herjit Bhalla who was elevated to the role of vice president, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) effective from January 2021.
“After 18 enriching years, I am leaving Unilever. I am so grateful to Unilever for all the amazing opportunities and experiences which have shaped me. I have been fortunate to work with the most insightful mentors, amazing colleagues and closest friends! A BIG THANK YOU! From today I move to Hershey India and am super excited and energised about this new adventure,” Mehta posted on LinkedIn announcing her departure.
Mehta had joined HUL right after graduating from IIM Ahmedabad, and Hershey India is her second gig in a career spanning 18 years. She, in her last role, at HUL was General Manager, Home & Hygiene (India) & Regional Brand Director (South Asia); she headed Vim, Domex, Cif.
In May this year, Sudhir Sitapati moved on from HUL after 22 years (he was its executive director and vice president, Foods & Refreshment) to join Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as MD and CEO.