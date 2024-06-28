iD Fresh Food’s chief marketing officer Rahul Gandhi steps down

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
iD Fresh Food's chief marketing officer Rahul Gandhi has resigned from his position. He joined the food products company in 2020. Musthafa P., global CEO of iD Fresh, shared the news on LinkedIn.
He wrote in his post, "As our current CMO Rahul Gandhi steps down, I would want him to hand over the baton to someone equally passionate, driven, and capable as him."
Prior to this role, Gandhi worked with ITC for about nine years. He has also worked with HT Media as senior brand manager for a year.
With over fifteen years of extensive industry experience, Rahul has a robust academic background with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from NSIT Delhi and a post-graduate qualification from IIM Kozhikode. His career spans various roles in brand management, trade marketing, in-store marketing, and sales and distribution within multiple FMCG sectors.