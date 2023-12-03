India Today's Neha Sethi joins NDTV

She worked at the news group for over two years.
Neha Sethi from India Today has joined NDTV as AVP- marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.
During her over two-years-stint at India Today Group, she executed wide-ranging brand marketing and communication initiatives. She joined as the AGM- marketing in 2021 and was promoted as deputy general manager this year.
Prior to India Today, Sethi was with ABP Network as brand manager. With over 17 years experience, she has also worked with Dainik Bhaskar Group.