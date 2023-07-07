Innocean's ex-MD, Vivek Srivastava to launch his own brand advisory firm

He worked as Managing Director, Innocean Worldwide India for 17 years.
Vivek Srivastava, ex-managing director of Innocean Worldwide India has recently startd his own brand advisory firm, Integrated Brand Heuristics LLP. Srivastava posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile. He worked as managing director with the agency for 17 years and was working as advisor for the past 6 months after quitting as MD in Jan 2023.
The advertising veteran has been three term president of Delhi Ad Club, was also the member of the Executive Committee/Board of Advertising Agencies Association of India. In the past, he has worked with Triton Communications and Mudra Communications.