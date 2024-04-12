Inorbit Malls ropes in Siddhesh Maldikar from Zee as GM of marketing & corporate communication

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
For the past two years, Maldikar held the position of managing director at Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Siddhesh Maldikar steps into the role of general manager of marketing and corporate communication at Inorbit Malls (India). Maldikar shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Announcing his new role, he wrote, "I'm thrilled to announce my new role as General Manager of Marketing & Corporate Communication at Inorbit Malls (India). I'm excited to join the prestigious K Raheja Corp, a brand synonymous with excellence in India's real estate industry. I eagerly anticipate this new chapter."
With an experience of seventeen years in marketing, he carries a robust portfolio working with distinguished brands such as Unilever, Sony Pictures Networks India, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
As he begins a new journey, he eagerly anticipates joining forces with the Inorbit Malls' team to bolster the brand's reputation for excellence in Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Hospitality sectors.