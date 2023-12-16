Ipsos India ropes in Unni Hariharan as executive director, Tech & Ecommerce

Hariharan moves from Nielsen and has about 2 decades of work experience across leading market research agencies.
Keeping in view the transforming market dynamics and tech focus and digital becoming an essential ingredient for business, Ipsos India has pulled in Unni Hariharan to lead tech and eCommerce, with immediate effect.
Hariharan is designated executive director and his remit is to identify and enhance opportunities with leading players in the tech and eCommerce sector. He will work with clients pan India. He will report to Shalini Sinha, country service line leader, brand health tracking (BHT) and creative excellence (CRE). He is an alumnus of Goa Institute of Management.
Elaborating more on the development, Sinha said, “It is our constant endeavour to hire sectoral experts as they are best placed in providing a strong and strategic counsel to clients for market leading business decisions. Hariharan has domain expertise and has worked extensively with clients in technology, e-commerce and D2C space and we foresee him growing our presence with the roster of clients in these areas and leveraging opportunities.”
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, added, “Covid19, hastened adoption of technology with lockdowns and access to brick and motor stores almost unavailable for many months and then the fear of going to public places occupying the mindset of consumers, there was a boom in e-commerce, D2C players and digital adoption for almost bingeing on everything – from shopping to social media browsing and surge in OTT subscriptions etc. Ipsos India views this as a great opportunity area, bringing in Hariharan will help us enhance our quality of work and our client delivery mechanism.”