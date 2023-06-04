ITC elevates Aishwarya Pratap Singh as Chief Business Officer at Yoga Bar

Prior to this, Singh was heading marketing for the snacks, noodles and pasta business of ITC.
Aishwarya Pratap Singh, who has been working as VP & head of marketing, ITC Limited has been promoted to chief business officer at Yoga Bar, ITC. Prior to this, Singh was heading marketing for the snacks, noodles and pasta business of ITC.
With an overall experience of 17 years in the FMCG industry, Singh has worked with ITC for more than 15 years. Under ITC, he was marketing for brands like Bingo! and YiPPee.
In the past, he worked with Dabur India Limited as sales and operations manager, Andhra Pradesh for 2 years.