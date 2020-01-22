ixigo's head of brand marketing Shuchi Chawla moves on

Chawla joined ixigo in November 2017.
Shuchi Chawla, head of Brand Marketing, ixigo, has moved on from the company. Confirming the news to afaqs!, Chawla says that she has moved to the US and will now be mentoring start-ups, both in the States and in India.
Chawla joined ixigo in November 2017 and was in charge of the brand, PR, content and social functions. With over 14 years of experience in the field of brand marketing, media, category marketing and growth hacking, Chawla has had stints with organisations like GroupM and OLA in the past.