Jaimit Doshi is Lenskart’s global head of marketing and CEO of Hustlr

Announcing the news through a LinkedIn post, he wrote, "Yesterday I joined Lenskart.com with a dual role - as Lenskart’s Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, their phenomenal successful brand. So when Peyush Bansal offered me this role over one dinner meeting, much as it was difficult to leave Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, it was an offer that was impossible to refuse. I almost jumped first and thought later."