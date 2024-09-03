Jaimit Doshi is Lenskart’s global head of marketing and CEO of Hustlr

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Doshi recently stepped down as the chief marketing, digital and technology officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
Lenskart has appointed Jaimit Doshi as its global head of marketing and CEO of Hustlr, one of the eyewear retail chain's brand. Doshi last served as chief marketing, digital and technology officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
Announcing the news through a LinkedIn post, he wrote, "Yesterday I joined Lenskart.com with a dual role - as Lenskart’s Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, their phenomenal successful brand. So when Peyush Bansal offered me this role over one dinner meeting, much as it was difficult to leave Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, it was an offer that was impossible to refuse. I almost jumped first and thought later."
With 23 years of experience in financial services, he has worked across banks, wealth management, securities, and fintech companies, taking on diverse roles in marketing, digital marketing, and sales. Previously, he has worked with Kotak Securities, CoverFox.com and Kotak Mahindra Bank.