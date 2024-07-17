Jay Morzaria has joined McCann Indonesia as its creative head  

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He made the move in April 2024.
Indian creative Jay Morzaria has moved to the Indonesian archipelago to helm the creative leadership at McCann Worldgroup. He made the move three months ago in April 2024.
“For over a decade, I have been working in a rich and diverse market like India. I am thankful that life has now presented me with an opportunity to work in yet another rich and diverse market like Indonesia in South East Asia. As a creative leader, my effort would be to try and contribute to the great legacy that McCann has built all over the world,” he told afaqs!.
In his career, he has worked at organisations such as Schbang, Spring Marketing Capital, The Glitch, Wavemaker, and Terribly Tiny Tales, amongst others.