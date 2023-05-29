Jay Morzaria joins Rephrase.ai as creative head

He, before the move, was a creative director at OktoBuzz.
Rephrase.ai’s new creative head is Jay Morzaria who joins the AI-powered synthetic video creation platform from OktoBuzz where he was a creative director.
In a near-decade career, Morzaria has worked at organisations such as Spring Marketing Captial, Schbang, Atom Network, The Glitch, Wavemaker, and Tonic Worldwide, among others.
He is also, at present, a visiting faculty at Mumbai’s KES Shroff College, and a mentor at The 30 Minute - University of Planning.