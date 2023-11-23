Jay Morzaria moves on from Rephrase.ai

He was working as the head of creative in the AI powered startup.
Jay Morzaria has announced to part ways from Rephrase.ai, a Bengaluru-based generative AI startup. The decision comes after the company has been acquired by Adobe.
Jay posted the update on LinkedIn stating, "It's with immense pride that I report to you that Rephrase.ai has been acquired by a very large tech company. I think it's a significant step in our journey and the right direction for the future. It only feels right for me to step aside as we make this transition.”
“However, I have always cheered for Rephrase, and I will continue to cheer on for all its special people who made it what it is today, no matter where the journey takes us ahead”, he added.
In a near-decade career, Jay has worked with organisations like Spring Marketing Capital, OktoBuzz, Schbang, Atom Network, The Glitch, Wavemaker, Ogilvy and Mather and Tonic Worldwide, among others.
Jay started his career with Bright Outdoor Media as assistant media planner in 2012.