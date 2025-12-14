Jindal Steel onboards Gyan Gupta as chief AI officer

Jindal Steel has onboarded Gyan Gupta as its chief AI officer. Gupta announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

As per his LinkedIn, he joined the company in October 2025.

In his new role, Gupta will lead Jindal Steel's enterprise AI transformation across five strategic tracks: AI awareness and workforce enablement; enterprise intelligence layers for operations, sales, supply chain, finance, HR, and leadership; agentic AI and virtual employees to automate and augment work; a custom internal AI brain to unify data and instituional knowledge; and intelligent automation and robotics to improve safety and operational excellence.

Gupta has previously served as the CEO of Dainik Bhaskar Digital. He also worked with other organisations, including Bada Business and Genpact, among others.