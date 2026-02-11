Jitender Dabas to join BBDO Group as CEO

Cheil X chief executive Jitender Dabas is set to join the BBDO Group as CEO, sources confirm to afaqs!. The move is being seen as one of the most significant leadership appointments at Omnicom Advertising India (OAI) after the network completed its acquisition of rival IPG last December and announced market leadership structures.

The BBDO Group comprises BBDO India, Mudra, and Ulka. While Mudra and Ulka were initially perceived to be retired following the acquisition, the agencies continue to remain part of OAI's structure.

Dabas joined Cheil X in May 2025 as CEO. The agency, an independent offering under the Cheil SWA Group, was created to service clients beyond the Samsung mandate, which remains exclusive to Cheil.

An advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Dabas has previously worked with networks such as McCann Worldgroup, JWT, Grey, and Draft FCB Ulka.