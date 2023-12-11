Joy Chauhan departs from Wunderman Thompson

Chauhan has been associated with the agency for 17 years.
Joy Chauhan has announced to move on from Wunderman Thompson. He was working as the chief client officer of WT (previously JWT), South Asia and Managing Partner (North).
In a career span of more than 20 years in media and advertising, Chauhan has helped in creating various global and Indian brands and businesses, across geographies. His journey comprises several leadership roles, managing hundreds of people across multiple business units. He played pivotal role in building brands like PepsiCo, Hero, Airtel and Nestle.
Chauhan shared a LinkedIn post to inform about the same, saying, "After over 17 long years, today, I say bye to JWT and yeah WT now. When I look back, all I see is a sea of very talented people who helped me all through my journey. I am thankful and proud that my name will go down as the last office head of the iconic JWT Delhi."
"People who know what it means, know what it means. Thank you everyone for this amazing journey. Some of you will see this and some may not but I thought this was the best way to reach out and thank you all", he further added.