By Benita Chacko
People Spotting

Kalli Purie gets additional charge as Executive Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group

Purie is currently the vice chairperson of India Today Group.

Announcing the new designation in an internal communication, Aroon Purie, founder and editor-in-chief, India Today Group, wrote, "...KP has been successfully heading the business and editing domains for a while. In line with her role, I would like to announce an additional designation for her." 

"I am designating her as executive editor-in-chief in addition to being vice chairperson of the India Today Group. This will not require any operational change for now." 

