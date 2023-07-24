Karthik Krishnan moves on from Ogilvy

Ogilvy's Creative Director, Karthik Krishnan has decided to move on from the company after working for more than 3 years. Krishnan posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile. In this role, he was handling the creative mandate for digital-first brands like Cadbury Silk, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bites, Cadbury Desserts Corner, Marico Set Wet, HUL Love & Care. This was his second stint with the agency.