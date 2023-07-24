Karthik Krishnan moves on from Ogilvy

He worked as Creative Director for more than 3 years.
Ogilvy's Creative Director, Karthik Krishnan has decided to move on from the company after working for more than 3 years. Krishnan posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile. In this role, he was handling the creative mandate for digital-first brands like Cadbury Silk, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bites, Cadbury Desserts Corner, Marico Set Wet, HUL Love & Care. This was his second stint with the agency.
He had prior stints with The Digital Street as creative director, headed content at Terribly Tiny Tales, and has also worked with Isobar, fulcro and Cactus Communication in the past.