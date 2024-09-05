By afaqs! news bureau
Kedar Lele moves on from Hindustan Unilever after 20 years

He was serving as the ED- head of sales and customer development, South Asia.

Kedar Lele moves on from Hindustan Unilever after 20 years. He was working as the ED- head of sales and customer development, South Asia. Lele shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

He wrote, "With amazing brands and unmatched quality of people, there couldn’t have been a better combination creating a winning recipe. As I write this last note, I am filled with gratitude and memories of the time I have spent with this organisation."

Lele joined HUL in 2010 as general manager- East and went on to lead different roles. In the past, he has also worked with Kimberly Clark Lever, Monster.com, Mudra Communications and more.

