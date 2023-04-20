Kevin Vaz quits Disney Star

He was the head of network entertainment channels.
Kevin Vaz, head – network entertainment channels, Disney Star, has quit, sources close to the development revealed.
He was elevated in September 2021 and was responsible for the P&L for the entire entertainment channel business. His remit included Regional channels, Kids & Infotainment, Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Utsav, Hindi Movies and the English cluster.
Prior to this, he was the head of infotainment, kids & regional entertainment channels. He was heading the regional channels since 2018 and was instrumental in growing the company's regional entertainment business across Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.
afaqs! sought a comment from Disney Star, but there was no response until the time of publishing this story.