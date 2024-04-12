Kiran Ramamurthy exits Media.Monks

Before joining Media.Monks in 2019, Ramamurthy was the executive vice president at Ogilvy. He has also worked with agencies like Leo Burnett and Lowe India. Ramamurthy has closely handled brands like Toyota, Coca-Cola, Wheel (Unilever), SAB Miller and Standard Chartered Bank. He has also been an integral part of many successful brand launches like Toyota Qualis, Manhattan Credit Cards, Limca and the launch of Lenovo in India.