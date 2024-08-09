Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Kedarswamy Ravangave as head of marketing for Consumer and Commercial Bank

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kedar joins Kotak Mahindra Bank from Amazon India.
Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointment of Kedarswamy (Kedar) Ravangave as head of marketing for Consumer and Commercial Bank. Kedar joins Kotak Mahindra Bank from Amazon India, where he was a pivotal member of the leadership team, driving marketing, brand, and category initiatives.
With extensive experience across esteemed organisations like Marico and Amazon India, Kedar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Kotak. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur and an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.
Kedar will be working closely with Consumer and Commercial Bank business teams on driving marketing initiatives and shall report to Rohit Bhasin, president, head – propositions and chief marketing officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Rohit Bhasin said, "We are delighted to welcome Kedar to the Kotak family. With his extensive experience in e-commerce and FMCG, and his proven track record in marketing, Kedar will be instrumental in our efforts to build Kotak as the go to financial services brand for the Aspirational Indian. His leadership and innovative approach, combined with his strong focus on customer centricity, will help us navigate the dynamic market landscape and achieve our strategic objectives."
Ravangave expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to take on this challenge and work for a brand in the BFSI sector. The banking industry is dynamic and constantly evolving, with technology at the forefront. I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to contribute to the bank's growth journey. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Kotak in the journey to continue to build a strong, innovative, and customer-centric brand."