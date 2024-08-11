Krishnan Sundaram joins Vini Cosmetics as chief executive officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever as vice president and business head - nutrition.
Krishnan Sundaram has joined Vini Cosmetics as chief executive officer. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Sundaram has over 23 years of people and commercial leadership across India and global markets. Throughout his career, he has contributed to several roles at Hindustan Unilever.