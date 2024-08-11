By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Krishnan Sundaram joins Vini Cosmetics as chief executive officer

Prior to this, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever as vice president and business head - nutrition.

Krishnan Sundaram has joined Vini Cosmetics as chief executive officer. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Krishnan Sundaram's LinkedIn post
Sundaram has over 23 years of people and commercial leadership across India and global markets. Throughout his career, he has contributed to several roles at Hindustan Unilever.

