Kushal Sanghvi exits iCubesWire

Kushal Sanghvi has moved on from iCubesWire, where he served as chief revenue officer since December 2024. He confirmed his departure to afaqs!.

As CRO, his role involved, according to his LinkedIn profile, “maximizing the overall growth of the organization working with internal and external teams.”

Sanghvi’s next destination is yet to be disclosed. A veteran of the advertising and communications sector, he serves on the boards of ad:tech India, the Indian Influencer Governing Council, and the OOH Advertising Convention & OOH Advertising Awards.

He is also a mentor to NITI Aayog and the National HRD Network. Over his two-decade-plus career, Sanghvi has worked with organisations including CitrusAD, Reliance Entertainment, Havas India, Times Group, and Rediff.com.