Laqshya Group onboards Rayomand J. Patell as group chief creative officer

Rayomand has previously been a creative leader at creatively-led agencies such as SSC&B Lintas (home to India’s first Cannes Gold Lion), Contract Advertising, Havas; and then he plunged into the world of Technology at Idealake. His dream is to create a homegrown Accenture Song or R/GA. In the Laqshya Group, he finds the scale and ambitious thinking needed to fulfil it both within India and abroad.