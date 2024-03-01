Laqshya Group onboards Rayomand J. Patell as group chief creative officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Patell will drive creativity, efficacy, and integrated synergies across Laqshya Group's diverse portfolio.
The Laqshya Group welcomes Rayomand J. Patell as its group chief creative officer. Rayomand’s wealth of experience and innovative mindset will drive creativity, efficacy, and integrated synergies across the Group’s diverse portfolio. Laqshya Group, an independent Indian conglomerate known for its comprehensive media, creative, technology, and experiences offerings, is on a determined growth path across all verticals.
Rayomand has previously been a creative leader at creatively-led agencies such as SSC&B Lintas (home to India’s first Cannes Gold Lion), Contract Advertising, Havas; and then he plunged into the world of Technology at Idealake. His dream is to create a homegrown Accenture Song or R/GA. In the Laqshya Group, he finds the scale and ambitious thinking needed to fulfil it both within India and abroad.
Alok Jalan, chairman, Laqshya Group, said, “With Rayomand on board, Laqshya Group is sure to create work that is deeply differentiated and effective across media.”
Rayomand will partner with Manas Mohan, CEO, DigitaLabs, as the arrowhead of the Laqshya Group’s creative offering. Mohan added, “Clients look very carefully at the creative multiplier for campaigns across media. Rayo’s expertise and experience in combining creativity and brand insights, especially in the digital space, will enable Digitalabs to create unique brands in the marketplace.”
DigitaLabs has been making headway with a clutch of new clients across hospitality, architectural products, industrial adhesives, education, government and media.