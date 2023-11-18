Leadership shake-up at OpenAI: CEO Sam Altman ousted, Mira Murti takes interim role

OpenAI's board revealed that Altman's departure resulted from a thorough review process, determining that he "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."
In a significant development, OpenAI, the company responsible for the creation of ChatGPT announced the dismissal of CEO Sam Altman due to a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities by the Microsoft-backed firm.
Taking responsibility from Altman is Mira Murti, CTO of the organization, she will take charge as OpenAI interim’s CEO.
Altman, aged 38, rose to prominence in the tech world with the introduction of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot celebrated for its unparalleled capabilities, effortlessly generating human-level content such as poems and artwork within seconds.
In an official statement, OpenAI's board revealed that Altman's departure resulted from a thorough review process, determining that he "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." The board, consequently, expressed a lack of confidence in Altman's continued leadership of OpenAI.
Altman's decision to launch the app last year yielded unexpected success, The introduction of ChatGPT triggered a competitive race in the field of artificial intelligence, drawing participation from major tech players like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.
Microsoft, having invested billions in OpenAI, integrated the company's technology into its offerings, including the popular search engine Bing.
The board's statement expressed gratitude for Altman's contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI while emphasizing the need for new leadership to guide the organization into the future.