Leo Burnett appoints Pooja Rawat as VP – strategy and business

Leo Burnett has appointed Pooja Rawat as VP – strategy and business. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, Rawat has had stints with with organisations like Lowe Lintas, Publicis, Quantum and Tilt Brand Solutions. Prior to her latest appointment, Rawat was director – strategy and business at Tilt Brand Solutions. She joined Tilt in March 2017.
Over her career in the advertising and communications industry, she has worked on brands like Lifebuoy, Vim, Domex, GSK, Livspace and Coca-Cola.
Rawat brings along a combo of brand strategy, insight mining, behavioural science and design thinking along with client and business management.