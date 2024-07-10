Licious' Santosh Hegde quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was the brand's vice president of marketing.
Santosh Hegde, who was the vice president of marketing at Licious, has decided to part ways with the company. He joined Licious in January 2022, and has been with the company for more than two and a half years.
Hegde announced his departure via a LinkedIn post, thanking his colleagues and expressing gratitude for the experience.
Prior to joining Licious, Hegde was the director of marketing at Disney+ Hotstar, from February 2021 to January 2022. He also has a seven year stint on his resume with FMCG giant Marico, where he held the position of brand manager.