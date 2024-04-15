L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Ekta Relan as chief strategy officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has strengthened its strategy leadership by elevating Snehasis Bose, its chief strategy officer (CSO), to the role of group chief strategy officer. With this, Snehasis will now oversee strategy across L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis India, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. Additionally, Ekta Relan takes over the reins as the new chief strategy officer (CSO) for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Together, Snehasis and Ekta will collaborate to enhance the agency's strategic initiatives.
Commenting on the appointments, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India said, "Given the disproportionate growth all three agency brands have seen in client results, creative respect and revenue over the last few years, and the significant role the strategic function has played, it is the right time for us to introduce a force multiplier. Snehasis is a proven war horse who has been a great asset and most dependable partner to the agency. It’s a natural progression for him to bring his influence and impact across the other agencies. Ekta is a rare talent, with her wealth of experience and strategic acumen, she is the perfect strategic leader and cultural fit to take L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s spirit of ‘Our Client’s Business Is Our Business’ to the next level.”
With over twenty-five years of experience, Snehasis has been associated with agencies like McCann Erickson, Publicis Ambience, IMRB International, and Contract Advertising. He joined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in 2015 and was elevated to CSO in 2020. Over the past nine years, Snehasis has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovative approach that have driven growth for brands like Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Renault, JioMart, Audi, Reliance Digital, Zepto, Akasa Air, Nivea, Relaxo, Dabur, Groupo Bimbo, AU Bank among others, leading to his elevation to Group CSO with additional mandate for Publicis India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. He will continue reporting to Paritosh.
Ekta boasts a career spanning twenty-three years. She joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi after a successful stint as chief strategy officer at Lowe Lintas, where she led the strategy team for Unilever. Ekta has also worked with Mullen Lintas, Sapient Nitro Singapore and Unilever Singapore.
Ekta’s dedication to developing solutions that challenge cultural norms and deliver impactful results seamlessly aligns with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's vision. She will collaborate closely with Paritosh and Snehasis to drive forward the agency's strategic initiatives.
Snehasis added, “My journey at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has been transformational, and this new role promises to be orbit-shifting! Both Publicis India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate are on accelerated growth curves, and I am grateful to be an active part of their stories. With Ekta’s rich experience, deep wisdom and hunger for the new, I look forward to creating a symbiotic partnership that will unlock new possibilities for our clients, taking the L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ownership mandate to the next level. Looking forward to more audacity, challenges and rocket-like-growth!”
Speaking on her appointment, Ekta said, "L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is on a dynamic growth trajectory, redefining the role an agency can play for its clients’ business. I am thrilled to be a part of this enriching journey where commerce and culture beautifully fuel each other. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the agency’s talented team, also learning and leveraging the power of the entire Publicis ecosystem to build solid brands that connect with their audience in unexpected and relevant ways."