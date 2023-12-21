L&K Saatchi & Saatchi elevates Rohit Malkani and Kartik Smetacek to Chief Creative Officers

Commenting on Rohit and Kartik’s new role, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, “Kartik and Rohit have been true partners to me in every way over the last few years. They have been integral members of our leadership team, aligned with the vision for our agency and its product in the country. They have contributed significantly to the agency’s evolution. The last few years at the agency have been marked by creative renaissance and strong business growth. Now, as we embark into the next phase of our journey, with bigger goals and ambition, the nucleus of powerful leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, with Kartik & Rohit as CCOs and Snehasis as CSO, will play an even more significant role.”