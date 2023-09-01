L'Oréal elevates Jatin Punamiya as Head of Media, Digital & Audience Data

Prior to this, he worked as Demand Generation Lead.
L'Oréal India has recently elevated Jatin Punamiya as head of media, digital & audience data. Previously, he worked as demand genearation lead and was leading the the e-com media mandate at L'Oreal India. In this new role, he will be Part of the CDMO function leading media, advocacy & audience data transformation for L'Oreal India. Jatin Posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
A digital marketing, e-commerce, and media professional with around 13 years of experience, Jatin has worked across both agency and client eco-systems and various industries. He had prior stints with FoxyMoron, Reliance Brands, Pocket App and ZEEL.