Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as chief strategy officer

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown communication agency, is now the World’s 4th Largest Independent Media Agency as per RECMA. Madison Media also tops RECMA’s qualitative ranking chart for the last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. At DMAsia’s Echo and Sparkies Awards 2023, the Agency was titled Media Agency of the Year along with winning 28 metals. At GoaFest 2023, the Agency won a total of 17 metals and came in 3rd at the Media Abbys. In E4M Prime Time Awards 2023, the Agency won for the 6th time TV Media Agency of the Year. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd Most Powerful Media Agency by The Economic Times Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner in addition to winning over 470 awards since 2020.