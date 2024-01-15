Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as chief strategy officer

She will be based in the Agency's Mumbai office and will report to Vikram Sakhuja.
Madison Media, a unit of Madison World is delighted to announce the appointment of Puja Rai as their chief strategy officer. She will be based in the Agency's Mumbai office and will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
Nagaraj Krishnamurthy continues to mentor the Analytics and Automation space as he transitions into running an MSME Performance business.
Puja is a seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in marketing, strategy, analytics. In addition to rich experience with Mindshare as Partner Client Lead, Lodestar, Star TV, INX Media, Quantemplate and IMRB, Puja also has the benefit of delving into a entrepreneurial journey.
About Puja's appointment, Vikram Sakhuja commented, “Excited to have Puja join us as Madison’s CSO. Her skills in Analytics, Brand building, Research, Strategy, Automation combined with experience across both Agency Media Owner and Advertiser organisations makes her ideally suited to add value to our Clients’ strategic challenges”.
Speaking about her new role at Madison Media, Puja commented, “Thrilled to embark on this new journey with Madison as it gives me an opportunity to use my expertise to help add value to our wide base of clients. My endeavour will be to maximise effectiveness of the decision-making process with actionable output in the near term".
Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown communication agency, is now the World’s 4th Largest Independent Media Agency as per RECMA. Madison Media also tops RECMA’s qualitative ranking chart for the last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. At DMAsia’s Echo and Sparkies Awards 2023, the Agency was titled Media Agency of the Year along with winning 28 metals. At GoaFest 2023, the Agency won a total of 17 metals and came in 3rd at the Media Abbys. In E4M Prime Time Awards 2023, the Agency won for the 6th time TV Media Agency of the Year. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd Most Powerful Media Agency by The Economic Times Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner in addition to winning over 470 awards since 2020.
Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.