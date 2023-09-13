Mandeep Singh joins NDTV as revenue head

Singh was earlier the Vice President- Response at Bennett Coleman & Co
Mandeep Singh has joined NDTV as Revenue Head of the TV network. Singh was earlier the Vice President- Response at Bennett Coleman & Co and shared the development on his LinkedIn page.
Prior to joining Bennett Coleman & Co Singh was the country manager and COO at B4U Network. He has also worked for Billbergia, a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand.
Singh has also had a brief stint at The Walt Disney Company for more than 6 years each as Executive Director & Network Head - India Media Networks and Director and Cluster Revenue Head respectively.