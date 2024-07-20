Manoj Kandasamy becomes Wavemaker South’s head of digital

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Manoj Kandasamy has taken on the additional role of head of digital of Wavemaker South, while continuing to be the chief digital officer of GroupM's Motivator. Kandasamy announced the news via his LinkedIn handle.
“This new role opens an exciting chapter that allows me to further spur growth for GroupM, provide top-tier digital solutions for our clients, and position them for sustained success in today's dynamic business landscape,” the LinkedIn post reads.
Kandasamy joined Motivator in December 2023. Prior to joining GroupM, Kandasamy was the national agency head for ShareChat, where he was accountable for P&L, overseeing a nationwide sales team, building relationships, and expanding strategic partnerships with key agencies to drive growth and enhance profitability, as per his LinkedIn profile.
He has also worked with other companies including Flipkart, Adobe, Grey Group, among others.