Manoj Kandasamy joins Motivator as Chief Digital Officer

Manoj Kandasamy has joined Group M's Motivator as chief digital officer. He was earlier the national agency head at Sharechat.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, he said, "Excited to spearhead digital transformation initiatives for our clients, foster innovation, and contribute to the company's growth."
This is his second stint at Group M. He worked at Maxus from 2010 to 2014, leading multi-million dollar mobile practice, handling key clients like Google, Titan, Tata Consumer Products and Hero Moto Corp.
He was with Sharechat for over a year. He ws responsible for P&L, managing a pan-India sales team, building relationships and scaling partnerships with key agencies to support the growth and profitability of ShareChat and Moj.
In a career spanning over 17 years, he has worked with companies like RK Swamy, Grey Group, Flpkart and Adobe.