Manu Kumar Jain joins G42 as CEO

Jain was earlier the global vice president at Xiaomi technologies.
Manu Kumar Jain has joined G42- an AI tech company as the CEO. Jain was earlier the global vice president at Xiaomi technologies and has spent almost nine years with the company in various roles. He exited from his role earlier this year and had stated he would be taking some time-off before rejoining the Indian startup ecosystem.
Jain announced his new role at G42 on social media and says he wishes to kickstart a new AI business in India through this.
"I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India. Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of artificial intelligence. AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape," he says.
G42 is a technology holding company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Apart from his long stint at Xiaomi, he has also worked in leadership roles at companies like Jabong and McKinsey & Company.