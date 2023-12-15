Manu Sharma moves on from Nothing India

Sharma held the position of vice president and general manager in the company.
Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of the London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, in India has decided to resign after around three years with the company. Manu, who played a key role in the growth, business development, and operations of Nothing in India, shared on LinkedIn that he will remain with the company until January 2024.
In the past, Manu spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India. He will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.