Manyavar-Mohey appoints Bata’s Anand Narang as chief marketing and digital officer

The company has redesignated ex-CMO Vedant Modi as the new CRO.
In a C-suite rejig, Manyavar-Mohey’s or Vedant Fashions ltd board of directors approved the redesignation of its CMO Vedant Modi to CRO and the appointment of Anand Narang in his place. In an exchange filing, the company announced that Anand Narang will serve as the new Chief Marketing & Digital officer.
Narag had been serving as the VP-marketing and customer experience of shoe company Bata since 2016. In this role, he acted as the CMO, and looked after customer experience & digital transformation in the leadership role for India.
He headed marketing for devices at Reliance Jio Infocomm for a year before his stint at Bata. He also was the product and marketing director, India region, for Huawei Consumer business group between 2010-15.
Also, notably, Nanda had a 10 year stint at Nokia UK between 2000-2010. He was the global activation head, GTM operation, smartphones and digital services, in the last year of his stint.’
Modi, who will now serve as the CRO of the company, has been heading marketing for the fashion company since 2021.