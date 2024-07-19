Maruti Indoria joins Times Network as vice president- digital revenue

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Indoria previously served as national sales head at Network18 Media and Investments.
Times Network appoints Maruti Indoria as vice president of digital revenue. Prior to this, he was working with Network18 Media and Investments as national sales head. He announced the news in a LinkedIn post.
He has over fifteen years of experience across Ad Sales, Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing. He was associated with Times Network in 2014 as regional head of Times Lifestyle sites and GOAL.com.
In the past, Indoria has worked with Sony Pictures Networks India, DB Digital, Sify Technologies and Business Standard. Along the way he also had his own start-up in Social Media Marketing.
Maruti is a post-graduate in Marketing from Mumbai University.