McCann’s Partha Sinha to join The Times Group

Partha Sinha, the vice chairman and managing director of McCann Worldgroup will soon be joining The Times Group in the capacity of president, Response. His primary responsibility in the new role will be to grow the revenue and facilitate the interaction between brands and content.
Partha is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad. In a career spanning about 30 years, Partha had been a nuclear design engineer, a banker, the strategy and marketing head of media and internet companies and an advertising strategist. He has worked with Citibank, Zee, Ogilvy, Publicis and BBH. In his last assignment he was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of McCann Worldgroup.
Commenting on the assignment Sivakumar Sundaram said, "This is a pivotal role in this organisation and we were looking at someone to approach it strategically. The future lies in not just share of market but share of influence. In Partha, we found someone who has both contextual familiarity and strategic clarity to be able to achieve that."
"BCCL is the undisputed leader in this powerful influence of print. Today, we are using that influence to also offer solutions across our other content platforms. We have now very powerful assets across different content forms and getting strong strategic minds on board will help us help brands get the most out of our content ecosystem," he added.
Partha Sinha said, “Times Group is the most modern legacy company. It has defined content marketing in this country. Now, more than before, it’s becoming important for the companies having large content platforms to create performance marketing engines to facilitate the interaction between brands, content and audience. The Times group has platforms that not only create just content but also create culture - it will be really exciting to help brands and businesses to participate in that creation. The narrative of brand marketing has been changing - the time has come for a new narrative around the the impact and performance of mass media for brand and business building. It will be really exciting to be a part of that journey.”