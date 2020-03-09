McCann’s Partha Sinha to join The Times Group

Partha Sinha said, “Times Group is the most modern legacy company. It has defined content marketing in this country. Now, more than before, it’s becoming important for the companies having large content platforms to create performance marketing engines to facilitate the interaction between brands, content and audience. The Times group has platforms that not only create just content but also create culture - it will be really exciting to help brands and businesses to participate in that creation. The narrative of brand marketing has been changing - the time has come for a new narrative around the the impact and performance of mass media for brand and business building. It will be really exciting to be a part of that journey.”