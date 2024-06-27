Creativeland Studios ropes in Shobha Sant as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Creativeland Studios recently signed a joint venture with Hollywood management company AIG.
Creativeland Studios has roped Jio's content chief Shobha Sant as CEO according to a report by the Variety.
Sant who was earlier heading the content alliances – films, at Jio Studios brings in over 30 years of experience in the industry. Sant will work alongside Creativeland founder and managing director Sajan Raj Kurup and COO Alpa Golcha, who recently joined the company after stints at Amazon Prime Video India and Dharma Productions.
Sant will lead Creativeland’s filmed entertainment division and oversee the talent business of AIG-India - the joint venture between Creativeland Studios and Artist International Group. The joint venture seeks to provide Indian talent with opportunities to achieve international acclaim while also introducing international talent to the Indian subcontinent.