Kingshuk Mitra appointed as Star Sports ad sales head

Disney Star has appointed Kingshuk Mitra as Star Sports' ad sales head, unofficial sources have confirmed. Mitra replaces Ambarish Bandyopadhyay, who quit the company in March and joined ESME Consumer as Head of Sales and Distribution.
Mitra was earlier the COO, APAC at Essence Media. Prior to that, he was the managing director at Maxus, Philippines. He has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has also worked with companies like Madison and Emami.