The Printers Mysore names veteran media executive Shhri Ram as Head of Brand Marketing & Events

The Printers Mysore, the publishing house responsible for leading regional newspapers like Deccan Herald and Prajavani, has brought on Shhri Ram to head its Brand Marketing and Events division. Announcing the move on his LinkedIn profile, Ram shared his enthusiasm, stating his core mission will be to accelerate brand growth and orchestrate impactful experiences for the group's readership and partners.

Ram is a seasoned executive, bringing over thirteen years of experience cultivated within the media, entertainment, and hospitality sectors. His expertise encompasses key areas such as brand architecture, establishing thought leadership, guiding digital transitions, and executing comprehensive, full-spectrum marketing initiatives. He is particularly recognised for his skill in fostering deep customer loyalty, utilising advanced narrative techniques, and developing strategies that successfully elevate brand visibility and deliver strong commercial results.

His career track includes a series of pivotal leadership positions across some of India's most recognised media conglomerates. Immediately preceding this appointment, Ram functioned as the director of brand marketing at Star India Private Limited, where he held oversight for the popular Colors Kannada channel. Before that, he was director of brand and content marketing at Viacom18 Media Private Limited.

Ram’s resume also features influential roles in brand strategy and marketing at major organisations such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Radio Mirchi. In these capacities, he led the creation of integrated campaigns spanning both digital platforms and traditional advertising channels.

Furthermore, his foundational professional experience includes a background in event execution, derived from earlier roles at Red FM and Brigade Hospitality.