Media.Monks India ropes in Shouvik Roy to spearhead business transformation

"In the ever-evolving digital realm, Media.Monks India acknowledges the critical significance of addressing the nuanced requirements of high-value clientele, whose multifaceted demands necessitate tailor-made solutions. Through a concerted focus on this segment, Media.Monks endeavors to reinforce its stature as a top-tier collaborator for brands aspiring to amplify their digital footprint and achieve tangible business objectives. As we further integrate India into the global Monks ecosystem, leveraging the transformative AI capabilities of Flow.Monks and Persona.Flow, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation on both regional and global scales," remarked Matthew Godfrey, EVP, head of content, APAC.